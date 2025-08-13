Kaveri Seed (KSCL) shares have dropped 32% from their 52-week high, which is a significant downturn. Going forward, SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal believes that while its fundamental story still holds strong, technical charts are flashing weakness.

He flagged that on its daily charts, KSCL stock is showing a sideways-to-bearish trend, trading below its key moving averages.

Technical indicators suggest a cautious outlook: its Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in a neutral territory near 45, implying no oversold or overbought condition. MACD shows weak momentum with minimal bullish crossover.

Technical Watch

Pal identified immediate support near ₹1,900–₹1,940, with resistance around ₹2,050. Bias remains neutral to cautious, and a breakout above resistance or a bounce near support could lead to direction.

Fundamental Overview

Historically, the company has clocked robust sales growth (40–45%) year-on-year. According to Pal, strong margins have supported profitability, but earlier reports flagged related-party transactions and delays in CSR spending, which are areas to monitor.

Its product portfolio makes it well-positioned among Indian agricultural staples. Pal noted that any expansion plans into new seed varieties and geographies could drive future growth, though execution risks remain.

Next Triggers To Watch

Investors will be watching for its upcoming June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings print. A positive outcome (strong revenue/margin growth) could spark a rally toward the resistance zone near ₹2,050–₹2,100, according to Pal. However, a weak earnings could lead the stock to retest support near ₹1,900.

Pal concluded that KSCL offers a compelling long-term story as a seed industry leader, though recent technical shows caution. Traders may wait for a breakout above ₹2,050, while long-term investors may consider accumulation near ₹1,900 with proper risk management.

Shareholding Patterns

Promoters continue to hold a stable controlling stake at 60.5%. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) interest has slightly dipped to 20.34%, while mutual fund or domestic institutional investors (DIIs) holdings have increased moderately to 1.69%. Retail and other public shareholders make up 16.28% of the holding, with a modest uptick.

Kaveri Seeds shares have risen 27% so far this year.

