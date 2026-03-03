CEO Jamie Dimon said in a CNBC interview that there’s more inflation than people think, and that could have long-term consequences.

Jamie Dimon, CEO at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said on Monday that inflation could become a bit like a “skunk at a party” for the U.S.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a CNBC interview, Dimon replied to a question about the risk of inflation due to increasing oil prices from the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, saying that while it wasn’t isolated, “There’s some risk there’s more inflation than people think, and that could be like a skunk at a party if that ever happens,” he said.

The war had increased gas prices a little bit, but if not prolonged, it would not be a major inflationary hit, Dimon said. However, if the war went on for a long time, it would be different, he said.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<