JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies with an ‘overweight rating and a $262 price target.

Analyst Brian Essex highlighted that Palantir possesses uniquely profitable hyper-growth fundamentals.

19 out of 30 analysts currently rate the software stock as a ‘buy.’

Palantir is expected to post revenue of $2.18 billion on earnings of $0.41 per share in its third quarter earnings due on Nov. 2.

JPMorgan is turning bullish on Palantir Technologies Inc.(PLTR), forecasting a stock rally of more than 30% as major corporations increasingly prioritize artificial intelligence platforms that maximize returns.

The investment bank initiated research coverage of the software firm with an ‘overweight’ rating and set a 12-month price target of $262, which marks a 33% premium over its Thursday closing price. Palantir is slated to release its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 2, where the company is expected to post revenue of $2.18 billion on earnings of $0.41 per share.

"Enterprise focus is shifting toward the AI value creation that PLTR provides," JPMorgan analyst Brian Essex wrote in a note to clients on Thursday. He added that the firm features "uniquely profitable hyper-growth fundamentals, with potential for substantial disruptive upside within its primary market segments."

PLTR stock slipped about 0.2% on Thursday.

The Power of AI Sovereignty

Essex noted that corporate adoption of Palantir’s technology is accelerating as businesses search for concrete financial returns on their AI investments. By leveraging its platform to fundamentally alter customer business operations, Palantir is already delivering measurable ROI, according to the report.

A core driver of this popularity is Palantir's emphasis on "AI sovereignty," a concept that provides clients with total command over their entire artificial intelligence stack. This capability has proven particularly attractive to both massive enterprise corporations and government entities, positioning the company for long-term market share expansion.

"Demand for AI Sovereignty is accelerating," JPMorgan stated, noting that Palantir allows enterprise and government organizations to independently secure and own their production means, services, and value creation.

PLTR Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

JPMorgan's optimistic stance mirrors the wider sentiment across Wall Street. According to data from Fiscal.ai, 19 out of 30 analysts currently rate Palantir as a ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’, reinforcing strong institutional confidence heading into next week's earnings report.

PLTR stock has gained about 5% year-to-date.

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