Visser said that crypto's real customer hasn't arrived yet, adding that "Crypto is not made for humans," naming AI agents as the real demand.

Visser said only religion, gold, and now Bitcoin survive human and technological disruption.

He called Bitcoin the one crypto technology he can guarantee survives 20 years.

Retail doesn't move Bitcoin's price, and wealthy holders who currently avoid it do, he argued.

Only a handful of things have survived repeated waves of human and technological disruption, and Bitcoin (BTC) is now on that list, according to veteran Wall Street investor Jordi Visser.

"There are very few things that survive the disruption of human beings and technology: religion, gold, and now Bitcoin," Visser said on the Coin Stories podcast with Natalie Brunell on Saturday.

According to Head of AI Macro Nexus Research at 22v Research, Bitcoin was the only technology inside crypto or the fiat system that he could "guarantee will be here 20 years” down the line, and he called the apex cryptocurrency "the collateral of the system."

He didn't say Bitcoin was the best technology, but that everything else moved too fast to last. It reached a pace where "every innovation that people come up with will be out-innovated," Visser said, citing OpenAI's recent solution to a 150-year-old math problem as evidence of how quickly the frontier is shifting.

Bitcoin’s price was down over 1% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘neutral’ zone over the past day.

Wealthy Holders Drive Prices

Visser also pushed back on the idea that retail adoption raised Bitcoin’s price. Roughly $184 trillion in U.S. household net worth was held by the top 10%, he said, and "they don't believe in Bitcoin." He previously argued that U.S. stocks may fall behind in the years ahead.

"You don't find Bitcoin, Bitcoin finds you," he said, adding that asset prices only rise when wealthy holders buy. He told Bitcoin holders that they were "making a mistake" by ignoring tokenization, and said that hedge fund managers had begun calling him about it.

He pointed to Stanley Druckenmiller as the signal. Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office disclosed a $23 million position in Hyperliquid Strategies (PURR) in its second-quarter 13F filing. "It's a big deal that he owns something that is on the bridge," Visser noted.

‘Crypto Is Not Made For Humans’

Visser argued that crypto's real customer hasn't arrived yet. "I hate to tell people, crypto is not made for humans," he said. "No one's walking down the street going, I need faster... People don't care that it takes five days for their check."

That demand comes from AI agents instead, he said, and it is what the sector has been missing. He does not expect it to reach Bitcoin, though. Agent payments "will be done with stablecoins," Visser said, running on layer-2 networks built on Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

Visser’s comments came as both ETH and SOL were in the red, at the time of writing, after having posted a week of gains respectively. Over the past week, Ethereum’s price was up over 4%, whereas Solana’s price posted over an 8% gain.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around both ETH and SOL moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ zones over the past day.

Cuban Drew Same Parallel

Visser was not the first investor to reach for the religion comparison, though others have used it to make the opposite case. Roughly six years ago, billionaire Mark Cuban called Bitcoin "a store of value like gold that is more religion than solution to any problem," arguing it could not hedge against “doomsday scenarios” and should be treated as an investable collectible rather than a fix for anything. Cuban reached for the same two reference points Visser used, gold and religion, to arrive at the opposite conclusion.

Read also: Peter Brandt Sees Possible 10X, 20X Altcoin Gains — So Why Is He Sticking With Bitcoin?

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