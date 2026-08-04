Joby announced a partnership with Travis Kalanick’s Atoms on Tuesday.

The partners plan to build vertiports, which are special landing pads and small stations where the air taxis take off, land, charge their batteries, and connect passengers to cars or rideshares.

They will initially concentrate on Florida, New York, Texas, and California.

The partnership announcement comes as the company gears up for commercial operations later this year.

Shares of Joby Aviation (JOBY) climbed more than 8% on Tuesday after the electric air taxi developer announced a strategic partnership with Atoms to acquire and develop vertiports across key U.S. markets.

Atoms, the industrial AI and infrastructure firm founded by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and Joby will initially concentrate on Florida, New York, Texas, and California. These align with markets where Joby is preparing early operations under the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

The eIPP is a special U.S. government program that lets companies start limited real-world flights in selected places sooner, before finishing the long full-approval process. Early operations under the program are expected later in 2026 in priority states, providing a pathway for passenger service.

Partnership Details

The partners plan to build vertiports, which are special landing pads and small stations where the air taxis take off, land, charge their batteries, and connect passengers to cars or rideshares. They will support passenger links, aircraft servicing, and last-mile ground transport.

“Smart cities require innovative real estate and infrastructure development,” said Travis Kalanick, Atoms founder and CEO. “Designing and deploying a new asset class to support them is critical.”

Approaching Commercial Launch

Joby’s aircraft—quiet, battery-powered eVTOLs that take off and land straight up like helicopters but fly more efficiently—are nearing commercial readiness. The company has flown its first FAA-conforming aircraft and entered the final stage of full official safety approval, known as type certification. Piloted demonstration flights in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City have shown operational capability.

According to Joby’s first-quarter 2026 shareholder letter and May earnings call, the company expects to launch initial operations this year. CEO JoeBen Bevirt said agreements would begin to be finalized in the third quarter, with operations building through the second half of the year. He added that the outlook for passenger flights later in 2026 appeared very promising, spanning both U.S. eIPP markets and Dubai.

How Did JOBY Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around JOBY stock stayed within ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘low.’

“$JOBY feels like it's going to happen slowly, and then all at once as they put all the pieces in place. The WhiteHouse backed build out seems to be taking off,” a Stocktwits user wrote.

Another user opined that Joby needs to generate more excitement by flying the planes publicly, especially in Dubai, rather than waiting for the FAA certification in the U.S.

JOBY stock has fallen 40% year-to-date.

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