Thorne went public in late 2021 at a $525 million valuation but was taken private by asset manager L Catterton in 2023 in a $680 million transaction.

Thorne generated $500 million in sales last year, and shoppers under the age of 40 are its biggest customer base.

For Q4, P&G’s revenue came in at $21.20 billion, and earnings per share were $1.43.

According to TheFly, HSBC downgraded Procter & Gamble to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $149, down from $182.

U.S. consumer brands giant Procter & Gamble (PG) is beefing up its health and wellness portfolio through the acquisition of the Thorne brand for $3.8 billion, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

Thorne, which makes everyday supplements including basic nutritional capsules and electrolyte packs, went public in late 2021 at a $525 million valuation but was taken private by asset manager L Catterton in 2023 in a $680 million transaction.

“We are really happy with the asset itself,” Jejurikar told CNBC. “It’s a really well-run operation, and it’s been around for a long time.”

Thorne generated $500 million in sales last year, and shoppers under the age of 40 are its biggest customer base.

Q4 Results At A Glance

For the fourth quarter, P&G’s revenue came in at $21.20 billion, below the Fiscal AI estimate of $21.38 billion. The company's earnings per share (EPS) were $1.43, exceeding the consensus estimate by only $0.02. For fiscal 2027, it expects total net sales growth in the 1% to 3% range, compared with 3.3% growth in 2026.

During the quarter, P&G’s healthcare business saw a 3% decline. The division, which manages brands like Metamucil, Oral-B, and Vicks, stood out as the laggard for the company, while growth at other divisions was flat.

According to TheFly, HSBC downgraded Procter & Gamble to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $149, down from $182.

The firm said the latest earnings report reversed the volume recovery that underpinned its more constructive share stance and therefore is awaiting clearer evidence that the company’s reinvestment cycle is driving sustained volume growth and margin recovery.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about PG remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the last 24 hours. PG stock is up more than 2% so far this year but has declined about 3% over the past 12 months, underperforming the S&P 500.

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