Investors are optimistic about Joby’s growth prospects as FAA certification ramps up and the company prepares to fly its first passengers this year.

Joby Aviation beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and reported a smaller-than-expected loss on the back of ramping up production as well as the first FAA-conforming aircraft ready to fly, sending the company’s shares up nearly 2% in overnight trading.

CEO JoeBen Bevirt said that the company has all of the aircraft it intends to use for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) testing in production. “Reaching this point is the result of years of for-credit testing at both the equipment and system levels, and is proof that our rigorous approach to design and certification is paying off,” he said.

The stock is heading for its third straight day of gains, if momentum holds during trading hours on Thursday. Shares of Joby Aviation have declined 26% so far this year, compared to the 62% jump witnessed in 2025.

JOBY’s Earnings In A Nutshell

The company’s quarterly revenue came in at $30.8 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $16.9 million, according to data from Fiscal AI. Joby’s quarterly loss came in at $0.14 per share, compared with estimates of a loss of $0.21 per share.

The company said that operating expenses for the quarter totaled $237.6 million and reflected costs to support aircraft certification and manufacturing, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and operation of Blade’s passenger business.

Joby said that as it progresses towards the certification of its eVTOL aircraft, expansion of its manufacturing scale and advancing commercialization efforts, the company estimates that use of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments through the first half of 2026 will be between $340 million and $370 million, excluding approximately $33 million for the one-time purchase of a building in Ohio that we plan to use for manufacturing.

Joby’s ‘Unprecedented Demand’

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for what we are building, and we continue to benefit from remarkable support from governments, real estate developers, and infrastructure partners around the world,” Bevirt said during a post-earnings call.

He noted that the company plans to carry its first passengers in the UAE this year as part of its six-year exclusive access to the Dubai market, and in the U.S., the company expects the government's eIPP program to provide it with the opportunity to demonstrate its service in several locations this year.

The CEO said that on certification, it has posted a record 18-point increase on the FAA side of Stage Four. “This progress is evidence of both the FAA's commitment to certifying eVTOL aircraft and the maturity of our design. It sets us up to focus on the fifth and final stage of the type certification process as we look ahead to FAA pilots flying our aircraft later this year,” he said.

What Is Retail Thinking About JOBY?

Retail sentiment on Joby Aviation improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits said that several companies are “under promising,” and “over delivering.”

In the last 24 hours, the retail message volume on the stock jumped 334% on Stocktwits, and over the past year, the ticker has seen a 44% spike in followers on the platform.

Another bullish user on Stocktwits called the JOBY stock an “absolute steal.”

Shares of Joby have gained more than 51% in the last 12 months.

