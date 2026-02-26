Sezzle’s revenue growth has soared, mainly driven by higher consumer engagement during the peak holiday season.

Shares of fintech company Sezzle jumped nearly 16% after the bell on Wednesday after the company beat profit and revenue estimates for the fourth quarter and forecast a strong 2026, driven by the expansion of subscription offerings, the introduction of On-Demand, and higher consumer engagement.

The stock is set for its third straight day of gains, if momentum holds and is likely to mark its best day since May 2025. Shares of Sezzle have declined more than 1% so far this year, compared to the 49% jump witnessed in 2025.

SEZL Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sezzle said that Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) reached a new quarterly high of $1.2 billion, a 35.3% from a year earlier and was primarily driven by the strategic investment and focus of scaling Subscription offerings.

The company said that consumers transacted 6.6x on average during the quarter, compared to 5.5x last year, supported by targeted subscriber marketing and continued adoption of new shopping features, driving higher engagement during the peak holiday season.

Sezzle’s fourth-quarter total revenue surged 32.2% to $129.9 million, coming above analysts’ expectations of $127.6 million. The company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.21, compared to Wall Street estimates of $0.96, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Sezzle Scaling In 2026

The company forecast fiscal 2026 revenue to jump 25% to 30% and expects annual adjusted profit of $4.70 per share, compared with estimates of $4.33 per share. Sezzle said it was accelerating toward its all-in-one app vision in fiscal 2026.

The company aims to integrate shopping, flexible payments, and essential services within a single ecosystem. Sezzle said that for the year one of the launches slated is based on an AI-powered shopping assistant designed to personalize product discovery and improve conversion rates.

Sezzle is also looking to launch “Sezzle Mobile,” a competitively priced wireless service on the AT&T network, starting at $29.99 per month. The company said it aims to help consumers reduce their recurring monthly phone expenses, providing tangible savings on everyday bills.

How Are SEZL Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Sezzle jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that the stock could go “nuclear” following the strong results and forecast.

Another bullish user on the platform said that the stock below $150 is a “steal.” The price implies a 140% upside to the last closing price of $62.62.

In the last 24 hours, the retail message volumes on SEZL stock jumped 300% on Stocktwits and over the past year, the ticker witnessed a 108% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Sezzle have gained more than 31% in the last 12 months.

