Joby Aviation is advancing electric air taxi development with higher revenue, improved year-on-year losses and a strong cash position.

Joby Aviation reported Q2 revenue of $38.6 million and a $245.4 million net loss, with EPS loss improving to $0.25 from $0.41 a year ago.

Joby Aviation CEO JoeBen Bevirt said the company plans Texas eVTOL pilot flights next month.

Joby plans passenger flights as Blade growth and partnerships with Virgin Atlantic and Atoms strengthen its air mobility strategy.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) stock gained premarket on Thursday as investors weigh the company’s progress toward commercial air taxi service against ongoing losses. The eVTOL maker reported second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $38.6 million, raised full-year revenue guidance to about $120 million, and highlighted continued FAA certification progress.

Joby Aviation Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook As Losses Shrink

Joby Aviation posted Q2 revenue of $38.6 million and a net loss of $245.4 million as expenses climbed due to aircraft development, certification work and Blade operations. However, loss per share of $0.25 improved from a loss of $0.41 per share last year. Operating expenses shot up to $299 million in Q2.

While revenue exceeded the Street view of $30.38 million, EPS missed the estimate of a loss of $0.21 per share, according to Fiscal AI data. Joby ended the quarter with $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and raised its 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $115 million to $125 million.

Joby Aviation stock inched 0.5% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

Joby CEO Signals Commercial Air Taxi Push

Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, CEO JoeBen Bevirt said that the company plans to conduct its first electric air taxi pilot program flights in Texas next month. The White House-supported initiative is expected to help speed up regulatory progress as Joby works with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) toward commercial operations.

“The flights in Texas will be the first of many that bring Joby together with state and local bodies as well as the FAA to prove out the value and operational maturity of our technology. Over the course of a week, we'll be flying routes across the Dallas-Fort Worth area that lay the groundwork for future commercial operations.”

The company expects these operations to eventually expand from pilot-only flights to carrying passengers, including paying customers, as regulatory approvals advance. Bevirt highlighted the performance of Blade, the aviation services company Joby acquired about a year ago. Blade’s Q2 seat sales increased by more than 50%.

Bevirt said Joby is expanding its global plans through a long-term partnership with Virgin Atlantic to explore air taxi services in U.K. cities such as London and Manchester. The company is also working with Atoms, founded by Travis Kalanick, to develop hubs that support both electric aircraft and self-driving vehicles.

“We'll be focusing initially on Florida, New York and Texas, the same markets where we're preparing to launch early operations under the eIPP program, as well as here in California.”

What Are JOBY Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “Buying a boat load more tomorrow morning at 0930. We are closer than we’ve ever been and when this thing rips it will be absolutely violent. The FOMO will be real and $20-25 could happen in the blind of an eye.”

Another user said, “FAA certification moving forward. Stage 4 and 5 both ticking up. The path to commercial is slow but it's real. eVTOL isn't a 2026 story though.”

A third user said, “was not a bad call. Blade is starting to make money and toyato will be investing. Expenses were not bad in light of progression. Actually was better than most quarters their call.”

JOBY stock has crashed 40% year-to-date.

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