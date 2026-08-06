Beyond Meat posted a second-quarter net profit of $16.4 million, compared with a net loss of $31.8 million last year.

Beyond Meat reported $68.8 million in Q2 revenue, with improving margins, costs and overseas demand despite lower sales.

Brown said Beyond Meat is seeing growth opportunities in Europe and Canada while facing U.S. market challenges.

The company will focus on international expansion, broader nutrition offerings and operational improvements.

Beyond Meat (BYND) stock is heading for a second week of gains after the plant-based food maker topped its own second-quarter (Q2) revenue guidance, reported improving margins and reduced cash burn, and outlined a three-pronged turnaround strategy focused on international expansion, operational efficiencies, and broadening its business beyond meat alternatives into plant-based nutrition.

BYND Posts Surprise Profit As International Retail Growth Offsets U.S. Weakness

Beyond Meat generated $68.8 million in Q2, representing an 8.2% decline from last year. Despite the sales decline, the company highlighted sequential improvements in revenue trends, operating expenses and margins while pointing to encouraging momentum in overseas markets.

The company reported net income of $16.4 million, reversing a net loss of $31.8 million last year and attributed the improvement primarily to a non-cash gain related to the conversion of a portion of its 2030 convertible notes. Adjusted EBITDA, however, remained negative at $27.7 million.

“Our second quarter results represent directional progress, with net revenues, gross margin and operating expenses all sequentially improving, and our top line comfortably exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Ethan Brown, President and CEO.

Beyond Meat stock traded over 3% higher overnight, ahead of Thursday.

Beyond Meat CEO Outlines Three-Part Plan To Revive Growth

Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, Brown noted that the latest quarter also marked the final period affected by accelerated depreciation tied to the company's exit from China operations.

He said Beyond Meat’s core plant-based meat business continues to face challenging conditions in U.S. retail and foodservice channels, reflecting broader category weakness. However, Europe and Canada delivered double-digit retail growth, making those markets the company's primary near-term growth opportunities. He also pointed to encouraging signs in selected U.S. retail accounts, where products such as burgers, ground beef and dinner sausage have shown resilience.

“We are hopeful that these positive signs endure and strengthen, but are also acutely aware that misinformation regarding the health of our products continues to impact our retail and foodservice businesses in the United States.”

Looking ahead, Brown said Beyond Meat's strategy will focus on three priorities: investing in higher-growth international markets, expanding beyond traditional meat alternatives into adjacent nutrition categories and maintaining strict operational discipline.

What Are Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory with a 563% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “I see a turnaround. The last time they had 2 back-to-back earnings beat was 2023 February. I like how they were honest telling all the negative things and showing what needs to be improved while still showing improvements.”

Another user said, “This is a “Turnaround”…and I am thinking once the Institutions have their weekly Board meeting, and review the BYND Q2 Guidance, they may conclude to buy and additional 25% of their holdings.”

BYND stock has cratered 25% year-to-date.

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