Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Uber Technologies (UBER) announced on Wednesday that they plan to bring Blade’s air mobility services to the Uber app as soon as next year.

This follows Joby's recent acquisition of Blade's passenger business. Shares of Joby traded over 7% higher in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

