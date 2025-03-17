Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK

Services in the UK could include a 15-minute flight from Manchester Airport to Leeds, or an 8-minute journey from Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf, London’s financial district.

Joby Aviation Sparks Early Bullish Retail Chatter With Virgin Atlantic Air Taxi Deal In UK
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Joby Aviation (JOBY) stock garnered retail attention after the company said it would join hands with Virgin Atlantic Airways to offer air taxi services in the UK.

The companies said that the agreement, announced on Saturday, builds on an existing partnership between Joby and Delta Air Lines to launch service in the US and UK. Delta owns stakes in both Virgin Atlantic and Joby.

Once the services are launched, Virgin Atlantic customers can book a seat on Joby’s aircraft through the airline company’s app, website, and other channels.

The companies added that services in the UK could include a 15-minute flight from Manchester Airport to Leeds, or an 8-minute journey from Heathrow Airport to Canary Wharf, London’s financial district.

Joby is developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that will likely be deployed on routes of up to 100 miles.

In February, Joby had said it is targeting "first passenger operations in late 2025 or early 2026" in Dubai and has made significant progress towards receiving a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification during the fourth quarter.

The Santa Cruz, California-based company expects to offer prices comparable to premium ground ridesharing options.

The company had formally applied to have its aircraft validated for use by the UK Civil Aviation Authority in July 2022.

One Stocktwits user expected to see a ‘massive pump,’ while another hoped that the stock would hit $12 soon.

Bloomberg News reported, citing Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt, that one of the issues before launch is securing the take-off and landing sites, or vertiports. Joby plans to own and operate some of these and seeks municipalities and third-party investors to help build the infrastructure.

Over the past year, Joby stock has gained 17.8%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

We Asked Retail Traders Their Top Quantum Stock: D-Wave Leads The Pack, Followed By Rigetti

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Boeing's Retail Traders Split After Transportation Secretary Says FAA Not Ready To Remove 737 MAX Production Cap

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

Formula One Analyst Says Investor Fears Over Recession Impact Unfounded, Upgrades Stock: Retail’s Bullish

General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours

General Mills Stock Falls As Citi Places It On ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’: Retail Sentiment Sours

Agnico, B2Gold, Endeavour, Barrick, Rio Tinto: These 5 Mining Stocks Saw The Biggest Retail Buzz Surge Last Week

Agnico, B2Gold, Endeavour, Barrick, Rio Tinto: These 5 Mining Stocks Saw The Biggest Retail Buzz Surge Last Week

Recent Stories

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43 NTI

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon