Joby Aviation (JOBY) shares rose over 2% before the bell on Monday and witnessed a 106% increase in retail user message count on Stocktwits in the last seven days, building on the company’s recent announcement of the launch of an air taxi service network in Ras Al Khaimah by 2027.

The announcement of launch in the U.A.E. will bring together the direct support of RAKTA, Skyports’ leadership in developing vertiport infrastructure, and Joby’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to design, develop, and operate the first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah.

Last week, Joby also announced the completion of a public flight demonstration of Joby’s air taxi at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Joby said it was conducted as part of the company and ANA HD’s plan to build a national air taxi ecosystem in Japan, kicking off the next phase of development.

Joby said that the flight included vertical takeoff, full transition to wingborne flight, and vertical landing. The company’s aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.

Joby Aviation has seen an increase in retail chatter surrounding its shares following the announcement of its plans to participate in the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). According to a recent order by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are to ensure that mature eVTOL aircraft can begin operations in select markets ahead of full FAA certification.

Joby shares have jumped over 200% in the last 12 months.

