The August employment report is slated to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, but it is unclear if the BLS will release the report on schedule or if it will be delayed.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday flagged that it is experiencing “technical difficulties” ahead of the release of the August jobs report.

“Sorry, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties. All BLS data retrieval tools will be available as soon as we've resolved the problem,” the bureau said in a statement on its website.

The August employment report is slated to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. It is unclear whether the BLS will release the report on schedule or if it will be delayed.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities edged up in Friday’s pre-market trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.09%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.51%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<