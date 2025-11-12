The company said that it expects physical goods orders to grow between 25% and 27% for 2025, compared with the prior forecast of 25% to 30%.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares fell nearly 15% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company widened its 2025 loss forecast, even as it reaffirmed its plans to reach full-year profitability by 2027.

CEO Francis Dufay said that the company was confident about its turnaround strategy and that the third quarter marked a significant acceleration in customer demand and order growth.

“We believe that we are on track to reach breakeven on a Loss before Income tax basis in Q4 2026 and achieve full-year profitability in 2027, positioning Jumia for long-term growth and value creation,” Dufay said.

Jumia forecast a 2025 loss before income tax to be between $50 million and $55 million. This compares to the previous forecast of a loss before income tax in the range of $45 million to $50 million.

The company said that it expects physical goods orders to grow between 25% and 27% for 2025, compared with the prior forecast of 25% to 30%.

