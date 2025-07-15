Technical signals indicate the stock is in overbought territory after gaining over 40% YTD

JK Cement is showing strong bullish momentum on its daily chart ahead of its Q1FY26 results, forming a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

JK Cement stock is trading above its 14-day, 50-day, and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMA), signaling a well-supported uptrend, noted SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal.

Technical indicators reinforce this strength. Parabolic SAR remains below the price, confirming upward pressure, while the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) stays in positive territory, indicating ongoing buying interest.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 71.27, suggesting strong momentum, though it also indicates the stock is slightly overbought in the short term.

With Q1 FY26 results scheduled for July 19, some volatility may surface. However, the overall trend structure remains bullish. The analyst recommends accumulating on dips toward the ₹6,350 - ₹6,400 zone with a stop loss at ₹6,300.

If momentum sustains, the stock could climb toward the ₹6,800 - ₹6,850 range in the near term, offering a potential upside of nearly 6% from its current level of ₹6,475.50. Year-to-date, it has delivered a stellar performance, rising over 40%.

The company has a strong presence in both grey and white cement under the JK Super Cement brand. It has sound fundamentals, with ROE of 14%, P/E of around 35x. Its diversified product mix and expansion plans offer a robust long-term opportunity, though input cost pressures and competition remain key risks.

