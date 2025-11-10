Cramer suggested that although investment demand is high, investors feel OpenAI is spending beyond its means.

Jim Cramer on Monday said that there is market chatter about “cracks” in the data center trade and that a slowdown may be on the horizon.

The CNBC ‘Mad Money’ host indicated that on one end, rapid advancements in AI, particularly initiatives like OpenAI, underpin strong demand forecasts, and on the other, elevated development costs, power constraints, and oversupply risks loom. “The fact is that the spend is strong, the bulls just want OpenAI to spend within its means. But it doesn't seem to have enough,” he said in a post on X.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OpenAI, which is not a publicly traded stock, was in the ‘bearish’ zone on Monday morning.

