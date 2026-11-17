According to BofA strategist Michael Hartnett, investors are sending a “big” message to pause AI spending.

The net share of fund managers overweight technology fell to 12% from 37% in October, marking the biggest monthly decline since June 2006.

A record net 38% of respondents said companies are overinvesting in artificial intelligence.

More than half of respondents expect a major AI hyperscaler to announce a capital spending cut within the next six months.

Bank of America's latest fund manager survey points to a sharp shift in investor positioning around the artificial intelligence boom, with money managers cutting their exposure to technology stocks at the fastest pace in nearly 20 years.

The survey, cited by Bloomberg, found that the net share of fund managers overweight technology fell to 12% from 37% in October. That marked the biggest monthly decline since June 2006.

BofA strategist Michael Hartnett said the "euphoria on boom and AI is over." He added that investors are sending a “big” message that companies should pause artificial intelligence spending.

The survey covered 169 participants with $461 billion in assets.

The retreat comes during a difficult month for technology stocks. The Nasdaq-100 is down more than 4% in November and is on track for its worst November since 2008. Meanwhile, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has fallen 28% since early October.

Nasdaq-100, SOXX price performance since early October on November 17 as of 8:00 a.m. ET. | Source: Koyfin

The major U.S. equity benchmarks were mixed in pre-market trading Tuesday. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, gained 0.36%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, were marginally lower.

Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Companies Are Overinvesting In AI

The survey also highlighted growing concerns about the scale of corporate AI investment. A record net 38% of respondents said companies are overinvesting in the technology.

Meanwhile, 52% expect one of the major AI hyperscalers to announce a capital spending cut within the next six months. That puts the spending question at the center of the market debate ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings report after the close today.

Consensus estimates showed that the market is expecting Nvidia to report earnings of around $2.47 per share on revenue of $108.71 billion, as per Koyfin. NVDA stock was up around 1% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trending in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

Hartnett, however, believes the pullback in technology exposure may not have gone far enough to create an attractive buying opportunity.

He recommended staying risk-off over the next few months, saying the survey “does not show enough investor ‘fear’ to buy.” He also noted that historical survey readings suggest the most attractive entry points tend to emerge when fund managers move further toward underweight positions in technology stocks.

Fund Managers Still See Limited Recession Risk

Despite the growing caution around AI spending and technology valuations, the survey did not point to widespread concerns about the broader economy.

Only about 3% of respondents expect a recession within the next 12 months. Cash holdings also fell to 3.6% of assets, their lowest level since August, suggesting investors are not broadly retreating to the sidelines.

Other Wall Street strategists remain more optimistic about the outlook for AI investment and equities.

Morgan Stanley (MS) said on Monday that the AI spending boom will make 2027 “the year to embrace risk.” Goldman Sachs (GS), meanwhile, expects the S&P 500 to reach 8,700 over the next 12 months.

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