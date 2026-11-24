NVDA stock closed up 31% on Monday, clocking its best day since May 2003, while S&P 500 edged up 5% and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite 7%.

Bloomberg reported that the board’s decision, finalized Sunday afternoon after pressure from President Donald Trump, was made without consulting Nvidia’s senior management.

Huang reportedly returned to Nvidia’s Santa Clara offices to applause on Monday, telling employees, “Thank you all for the second chance. I am gonna be a better CEO the second time around,” Bloomberg noted.

Analyst Shay Boloor noted the timing of Huang’s return announcement, pointing out that it came as Nvidia shares tested their 200-week simple moving average for the first time in over four years.



Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) surged as much as 37% on Monday after the company’s board reinstated ousted Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, reportedly without consulting the company’s senior leaders.

The stock had dropped following Huang’s removal less than two weeks ago over a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China, but the reinstatement announcement before the market opened sparked a broader technology rally on Monday and helped reverse recent losses.

NVDA stock closed up 31% on Monday, clocking its best day since May 2003, while S&P 500 edged up 5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 7%.

Board Reportedly Acted Without Consulting Senior Leaders

Bloomberg reported that the board’s decision, finalized Sunday afternoon after pressure from President Donald Trump, was made without consulting Nvidia’s senior management. Interim CEO Colette Kress and other top executives were left out of the discussions, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Some potential replacement candidates had already withdrawn from the process, the report noted.

The company later stated that the board received input from senior levels of the U.S. government and was confident Huang’s return posed no national security risk. Trump said in an appearance on CNBC he had personally lobbied the board, and Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed to him that the government possessed no evidence of unlawful conduct. The board’s own investigation into the CEO’s relationship continues.

Huang reportedly returned to Nvidia’s Santa Clara offices to applause on Monday, telling employees, “Thank you all for the second chance. I am gonna be a better CEO the second time around,” Bloomberg noted.

Experts Weigh In

On X, stockbroker Peter Schiff observed that Huang’s reinstatement added roughly $3 trillion to the U.S. stock market’s market capitalization, questioning the implications of relying so heavily on one individual.

Source: Peter Schiff/ X

Analyst Shay Boloor noted the timing of Huang’s return announcement, pointing out that it came as Nvidia shares tested their 200-week simple moving average for the first time in over four years.

Source: Shay Boloor/ X

How Did NVDA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail traders around NVDA stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'extremely high' levels.

NVDA stock has dropped 11% year-to-date.

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