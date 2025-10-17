According to a CNBC report, Bezos noted that different industries will all use AI at different rates, although he said he could not outline a timeline for this.

Amazon.com (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos reportedly said that people should be thrilled about artificial intelligence (AI) and not discouraged about it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“I don’t see how anybody can be discouraged who is alive,” said Bezos, during a panel discussion at Italian Tech Week 2025 in October, according to a CNBC report.

”[AI will make every business’] quality go up and their productivity go up ... Every manufacturing company, every hotel, every consumer products company ... That’s hard to fathom, but it’s real,” he said.

According to the report, Bezos noted that different industries will all use AI at different rates, although he said he could not outline a timeline for this. He also said that AI is in an “industrial bubble,” presently with stocks trading at record highs and investors struggling to figure out “the good ideas and the bad ideas.”

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<