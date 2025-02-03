January’s Hottest Auto Stocks: Where Retail Following Jumped The Most

Lesser-known EV players, struggling small-caps facing delisting risks and legacy names with ambitious profitability goals managed to pique the interest of retail investors on Stocktwits.

Stocktwits data reveals that these five automotive companies experienced the biggest jumps in retail following last month.

1. Gogoro Inc. (GGR) – 5.3% jump in followers

Taiwan-based Gogoro, known for its electric scooters and battery-swapping platforms, lost over 18% in January, driven by concerns over tariffs and the broader pressure on EV stocks under the Trump administration.

Retail discussions focused on its expansion in Taiwan and speculation about a return to the $1 level, last seen in September 2024. The company faces an April 28 deadline to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements.

In November, Citi downgraded Gogoro to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and slashed its price target to $0.50 from $2.30, citing weak third-quarter results.

Declining two-wheeler EV sales in Taiwan and a higher mix of lower-priced models have weighed on the stock.

Analysts see limited near-term upside, though the stock trades about 19% below its average price target, according to Koyfin.

2. Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) – 2.1% jump in followers

Chijet, which develops and sells electric and gasoline vehicles, saw its stock plunge over 26% in January despite no significant news catalysts.

In August 2024, the company disclosed that it has until Feb. 11, 2025, to meet Nasdaq’s minimum market value listing requirements ($50 million MVLS and $15 million MVPHS). Failure to comply could result in delisting.

3. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) – 2% jump in followers

Zapp, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles, lost more than 6% in January. However, its expansion plans into new markets have made it a favorite among traders looking for high-growth opportunities in the two-wheeled EV space.

The company has secured contract manufacturing agreements in India and Thailand and regulatory approvals for sales in the U.K. and Thailand.

Analysts had previously projected initial sales of Zapp’s electric motorcycles in the second half of FY24, with a significant production ramp-up expected in FY25 and FY26.

4. Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) – 1.98% jump in followers

Rivian’s stock fell nearly 8.5% in January, as fears of a Trump administration rolling back EV-friendly policies overshadowed positive developments.

The company recently secured a $6.6 billion federal loan to expand production and has reportedly drawn interest in its driver-assistance tech, which was developed alongside Volkswagen.

However, Rivian’s short interest sits at 14.2%, which is relatively higher than several other domestic auto peers, according to Koyfin.

5. Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) – 1% jump in followers

Despite facing some safety scandals in Japan last year, Toyota ranked among the top five auto stocks with the most significant jump in monthly retail following.

Investor interest was fueled by reports in December of its ambitious plan to double its return on equity (ROE) target to 20% by March 2025.

Toyota Motor North America reported 2024 U.S. sales of 2.33 million vehicles, up 3.7% year-over-year. However, fourth-quarter 2024 sales fell 2.7% compared to the prior year.

The company retained its crown of the world's top-selling automaker for a fifth consecutive year, with 10.8 million vehicles sold in 2024.

