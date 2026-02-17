During an interview with CNBC, Greer said that President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum have been very successful.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reportedly said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum will remain in place.

During an interview with CNBC, Greer said that President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum have been very successful. “Shipping more steel than ever, opening up new steel lines, new aluminum smelters announced, so clearly those are going in the right direction, they’re going to stay in place,” he added.

