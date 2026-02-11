JACK’s Stocktwits sentiment dropped to ‘extremely bearish’ amid extremely high message volume, signaling rising caution heading into quarterly results next week.

The restaurant chain is developing a turnaround plan to drive sales and has decided to close stores.

In November, Jack in the Box reported it had closed 86 restaurants during fiscal year 2025.

Jack in the Box shares slid more than 4% on Tuesday, marking their second straight session in the red, as investors and retail traders turned cautious about growth at the burger chain heading into earnings next week.

The company, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, announced that after more than a decade, Jack in the Box was bringing back its classic Hot Mess Burger for a limited time. Only certain locations in the United States will be offering the burger.

Several fast-food chains have begun offering value meals and introducing new items to attract customers, helping cushion the impact of customers opting to eat at home. Jack in the Box has also been revamping its menu and has outlined a turnaround plan to boost growth.

Shares of Jack in the Box have gained nearly 7% so far in 2026, marking its first annual jump after two straight years of losses.

The Hot Mess Burger

The company said the burger's return will be marked by a remake of the original ad, the launch of a limited-edition collectible, and an official anniversary tour.

The Hot Mess Burger first made its debut in 2013, featuring Jack Box, the primary mascot of the restaurant chain, on tour with 80s fictional rock band, Meat Riot, where he met his wife, Cricket. To mark the return, and in celebration of the brand’s 75th anniversary, Jack Box reprises his role as frontman of Meat Riot in a remake of the original ad.

‘Jack On Track’ Plan

As part of the company’s turnaround, it announced the “Jack on Track” plan in April to close about 80 to 120 restaurants by the end of last year, with the remaining underperforming restaurants to close thereafter.

In November, Jack in the Box reported that it closed 86 restaurants for the fiscal year 2025. The company has implemented a block-closure program, which is projected to result in the closure of nearly 150-200 underperforming restaurants, most of which have been in the system for over three decades.

In December, the company finally completed the sale of Del Taco, and Jack in the Box CEO Lance Tucker said that it represents meaningful progress in simplifying its business model and reducing debt.

Earnings Preview

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box to post a revenue of $354.44 million, a 1.4% rise from a year earlier, and earnings per share are expected to come in at $1.11, compared to $1.16 a year ago, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company is expected to report first-quarter results on Feb. 18 after markets close.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Jack in the Box dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bearish user on Stocktwits said that the stock could see a “nail in the coffin” moment after earnings.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes jumped 29% on Stocktwits, and over the past year, the ticker witnessed a 12% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Jack in the Box have declined 47% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<