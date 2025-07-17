The jams and peanut butter maker recently issued a downbeat forecast for the current fiscal year, blaming headwinds from higher coffee costs and U.S. tariffs.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday, despite recent sluggishness in the business.

The company said in a statement that its board has authorized a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend $1.08 to $1.10 per common share. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 2 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 15.

SJM stock climbed over 3% to $107.60 on Wednesday, its highest in over a month, before the dividend hike was announced in post-trading hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment held in the 'neutral' zone, unchanged from a week ago.

SJM sentiment and message volume as of July 17 | Source: Stocktwits

J.M. Smucker, best known for Smucker's jams, Jif peanut butter, Folgers coffee, and Milk-Bone pet snacks, has been hiking dividends for the last several years.

Companies occasionally raise dividends to increase shareholder payouts and maintain the interest of both potential and existing investors in the stock.

The move comes amid a period of weakness for the company, which recently issued a disappointing fiscal 2026 outlook, blaming headwinds from higher coffee costs and U.S. tariffs. The warning triggered the steepest stock drop in over four decades last month.

Smucker, which also missed both revenue and profit estimates last quarter, said it plans to revive its Hostess snacks brand by streamlining its product portfolio, cutting costs, and offering more competitive pricing.

J.M. Smucker shares are down 2.3% year-to-date, compared to the 6.5% rise in SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF tracking S&P 500 stocks.

