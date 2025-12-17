Over half a billion dollars exited Bitcoin ETFs in two days while XRP funds crossed the $1 billion milestone.

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded more than $277 million in outflows on Tuesday, extending withdrawals to over $500 million across two sessions.

Ethereum spot ETFs logged $224 million in outflows, marking a fourth consecutive day of net redemptions.

The outflows coincided with renewed weakness in digital assets, with Bitcoin slipping back below $87,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded funds recorded a second straight day of outflows on Tuesday, with more than $277 million exiting the products, bringing total withdrawals to over $500 million across the past two sessions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs also remained under pressure, posting $224 million in outflows on Tuesday, according to SoSoValue data. That marked a fourth consecutive day of net redemptions amid broader market weakness, with cumulative net outflows also exceeding half a billion dollars.

By contrast, XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL) spot ETFs continued to attract fresh capital, serving as rare pockets of demand amid an otherwise defensive environment.

Crypto Market In The Doldrums

The renewed selling pressure follows a sharp pullback in digital assets, with investors pulling capital from the most widely held spot crypto funds. Bitcoin’s price dipped back below $87,000 on Wednesday morning after a brief recovery. The apex cryptocurrency edged 0.4% lower in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BTC trending in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day amid ‘low’ levels of chatter.

The iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), the largest Bitcoin spot fund in the market, edged 0.5% in pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the ticker trended in ‘extremely bearish’ territory.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s price shed over 1% in the last 24 hours, trading around $2,920. The leading altcoin has been struggling to stay above $3,000. Retail sentiment around the token on Stocktwits fell to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while chatter dipped to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels.

The largest spot Ethereum fund, Blackrock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), dipped 0.5% in pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the ticker remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

XRP And Solana Buck The Trend

XRP spot ETFs have been the fastest to reach $1 billion in cumulative net inflows, hitting the milestone within a month of launch. On Tuesday alone, XRP ETFs recorded $8.5 million in net inflows, pushing total net inflows to $1.01 billion.

While XRP has not been shielded from the broader market downturn, ETF investors seem optimistic about the token. XRP’s price edged 0.4% lower in the last 24 hours to $1.91 and retail sentiment around the altcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Solana also trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, as SOL’s price dipped 0.8% in the last 24 hours, slipping under the $128 mark. Meanwhile, Solana spot ETFs remained in positive territory, posting $3.6 million in net inflows on the day.

Altcoin ETFs See Muted Interest

Other spot ETFs tied to Dogecoin (DOGE), Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), Chainlink (LINK), and Litecoin (LTC) have seen limited activity over the past month, reflecting subdued risk appetite beyond a narrow set of assets.

DOGE ETFs last recorded inflows on December 16, while LTC products have seen stagnant flows since November. HBAR ETFs last saw inflows on December 9 totaling $762 million. LINK ETFs have attracted about $3.3 million in net inflows over the past two days, though flows over the past month have been intermittent with frequent gaps.

Read also: Kevin O’Leary Dumps All Crypto Except Bitcoin, Ethereum Ahead Of CLARITY Act ‘Turning Point’: Report

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<