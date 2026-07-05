The piece warned that Strategy selling Bitcoin into a falling market could turn reflexive, deepening its liquidity needs.

Chris Irons, in a ZeroHedge opinion piece, wrote that a U.S. government bailout of Bitcoin is "no longer completely absurd."

The pseudonymous author, QTR, said Strategy's new capital plan means "Bitcoin is no longer sacred."

Saylor, meanwhile, hinted at another Bitcoin purchase on Sunday with his signature "orange dots" chart.

According to a widely circulated ZeroHedge opinion post, a US government rescue of Bitcoin (BTC) is "no longer completely absurd" to consider, and Strategy's (MSTR) new capital plan explains why the subject is worth addressing.

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The article, published Saturday by Chris Irons, author of the Fringe Finance newsletter, known as QTR, stated that Bitcoin's original selling point was its existence outside of the financial system: no governments, central banks, or bailouts. "Fast forward fifteen years," the author wrote, "and we've somehow reached the point where I'm asking myself whether the last remaining bailout for crypto might actually be...the U.S. government."

The argument revolved around Strategy’s new capital framework, which the author said “buys the company time” with dedicated cash reserves, formal dividend policies, and billions in buyback authorizations, but crossed a line that investors once thought was off-limits. Strategy has now explicitly stated that its Bitcoin holdings can be monetized to fund dividends, replenish reserves, service obligations, or support buybacks.

"Bitcoin is no longer sacred. It's now part of the liquidity toolkit," the author wrote.

Selling these Bitcoin holdings in a bear market will trigger a reflexive cycle of price suppression, asset shrinkage, and intensifying liquidity demands, a process that is exactly like “a dog chasing its own tail.”

Washington As The Last Whale

The question at the core of the issue, asked the author, when equity markets, preferred issuance, and convertible debt are all squeezed dry, who is the buyer of last resort? Banks, money-market funds, automakers and the corporate-bond market all ended up with one, the author said, and once “systemic risk” gets in the vocabulary of Washington, “almost anything becomes possible.”

The author argued that the scenario is less far-fetched given the current administration’s crypto ties, including supportive appointees and support for a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. The piece said a rescue of Bitcoin at a market cap of around $1.2 trillion “wouldn’t even be that expensive” by Washington standards.

But the author said the politics of such a move would be "suicide," probably "one of the most universally despised bailouts in modern American history," and stressed he was not predicting it, only that the conversation is no longer unimaginable. "The asset invented to escape governments...saved by the government," the piece said. “You couldn’t write satire this good.”

Michael Saylor Hints At Another Buy

Source: @saylor/x

This comes at a time when Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor hinted on X at another Bitcoin buy with his classic ‘orange dots’ chart on Sunday.

MSTR’s price closed up over 8% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Read also: ByteTree Warns AI Rally Is A 1999 Rerun, Groups Bitcoin With Inflation-Era Hard Assets

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