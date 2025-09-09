Strong Q1 earnings, a swelling order book, and technical signals add to bullish momentum, according to the analyst.

Waaree Renewable Technologies shares surged over 2% following a mega order win. The company received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹1,252 crore for a solar power project.

The order is for executing an 870 MWac/1,218 MWp grid-connected ground-mount solar project, and the project is expected to be completed in FY27.

SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma believes that Waaree Renewables stock is on the brink of a breakout, supported by a strong Q1, growing BESS focus, and a maturing base on the chart.

Waaree is also expanding its global footprint by exploring EPC opportunities in the Middle East. Management has guided for a sustainable EBITDA margin of 14–16%. Its financial performance in the first quarter (Q1 FY26) was solid, with revenues surging 155% and profits rising 206%. During the quarter, the company announced new orders of 566 MW worth ₹720 crore.

According to Sharma, Waaree has shown impressive long-term growth. Its stock price CAGR over five years stands at 220% and over ten years at 78%. Compounded profit growth has been 273% over five years and 124% over the last three.

The company remains virtually debt-free, with a Debt/EBITDA ratio of just 0.07. But, valuation remains on the higher side, with a price-to-book ratio of 23.7 times, making it richly valued compared to peers.

Technical Watch

On the technical side, Waaree’s stock has been consolidating within a Darvas Box range of ₹880.90 to ₹1,200. Sharma identified strong support levels at ₹880.90 and ₹726.70, while resistance levels were seen at ₹1,261.15, ₹1,619.75, ₹1,869, and ₹2,168.60.

He noted that the stock pattern indicated a volatility squeeze and base formation. Additionally, volume declines during consolidation suggest a potential breakout. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 49.45, indicating neutral-to-bullish momentum.

What Should Traders Do?

Sharma shared a neutral to cautiously bullish outlook for the short-term (2–4 weeks), while the medium-term bias is bullish if the stock breaches ₹1,261. Over the long term (6–12 months), a trend reversal is likely above ₹1,619, with targets set at ₹1,869–₹2,168.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been ‘bullish’ on this counter amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Waaree Renewables sentiment and message volume on Sep 9 as of 3:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Waaree Renewables shares have risen 17% year-to-date (YTD).

