The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be open for trading on Christmas Eve till 1 p.m. ET, with the NYSE staying open for options trading till 1:15 p.m. ET.

Both the NYSE and the Nasdaq will remain closed for trading on Christmas, December 25.

Trading will resume on all the markets at their usual times on Friday, December 26. The pre-opening session will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET, while the regular session will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and go on till 4 p.m. ET.

It’s almost Santa Claus time, and you may be wondering, is the stock market open on Christmas Eve? If you are, you will want to check the timings during which the American stock exchanges will remain open.

The NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE National, and NYSE Texas late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. ET, according to the exchange’s website.

Will Stock Markets Be Open On Christmas?

What About A Santa Claus Rally?

A Santa Claus rally, which refers to the stock market’s tendency to rise during the final five trading days in December and the first two trading days of the new year, is likely to take place this year, according to Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group.

“We think it’s likely. These next seven days, starting tomorrow, are higher more than 77% of times. You look at all seven day combinations out there, none are more likely to be higher,” Detrick said on Tuesday.

Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Tuesday stated that 2026 has the ingredients needed to be a good year for risk assets.

However, for his prediction to materialize, Siegel stated that Washington will have to avoid self-inflicted disruptions and that productivity continues to hold up.

“One underappreciated tailwind into year-end is productivity: if productivity holds up while nominal demand cools, inflation can fall without the economy needing to break. That’s the best possible mix for both equities and longer-duration assets,” he said.

What If Santa Fails To Show Up?

But what happens when a Santa Claus rally fails to materialize? According to a report by Seeking Alpha citing Ari H. Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, the subsequent one or two quarters tend to be below average for equities.

“Since 1928, the S&P 500 has averaged a 1% loss in the subsequent three months following a negative [Santa Claus rally] vs. an average 2.6% gain following a positive [one]. If Santa should fail to call, bears may come to Broad & Wall,” Wald said in a recent note, according to the report.

Here’s How US Equities Have Fared Year-To-Date

Index Year-to-date change, as of Dec. 23, 2025 Dow Jones Industrial Average 13.86% S&P 500 17.48% Nasdaq Composite 22.01%

Meanwhile, U.S. equities declined in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.03%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) declined 0.02%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.06%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

