The split comes after the company amends its charter to increase the number of authorized shares tenfold.

Netflix’s stock is expected to trade on a split-adjusted basis at market open on November 17.

The stock saw a 70% increase in user message count over 24 hours on Stocktwits.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is drawing the interest of retail investors as its 10-for-1 forward stock split comes into effect, aiming to make its share price more accessible to employees and traders.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The split comes after the company amended its charter to boost the number of authorized shares tenfold.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Netflix’s stock inched over 0.03% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

The stock saw a 70% increase in user message count over 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user said the streaming giant has had a good track record of returning considerable gains to its investors.

Another user sounded optimistic about the year-end rally potential for the stock.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<