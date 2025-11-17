The split comes after the company amends its charter to increase the number of authorized shares tenfold.
- Netflix’s stock is expected to trade on a split-adjusted basis at market open on November 17.
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) stock is drawing the interest of retail investors as its 10-for-1 forward stock split comes into effect, aiming to make its share price more accessible to employees and traders.
The split comes after the company amended its charter to boost the number of authorized shares tenfold.
What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?
Netflix’s stock inched over 0.03% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.
The stock saw a 70% increase in user message count over 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user said the streaming giant has had a good track record of returning considerable gains to its investors.
Another user sounded optimistic about the year-end rally potential for the stock.
