Microsoft flagged that services that require Multi-Factor Authentication may return gateway timeout errors for users in the U.S.

In a further update, Microsoft said that it is continuing to investigate the issue preventing users from signing in.

The company also confirmed that the issue is currently impacting users in North America.

Microsoft added that this issue may affect any user within organizations leveraging MFA for sign-in.

Several Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) services experienced a spike in error rates on Monday, prompting the company to flag gateway timeout errors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“We're investigating an issue in which users in the United States may be experiencing 504 gateway timeout errors when trying to access services that require Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA),” the company said in a post on X.

Microsoft 365 Status post on X | @MSFT365Status/X

Service tracking website Downdetector also showed an increase in the number of error reports across multiple Microsoft services.

Microsoft 365 error reports on Downdetector | Downdetector

Microsoft shares were down nearly 3% in Monday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Microsoft Says Its Investigation Is Ongoing

In a further update, Microsoft said that it is continuing to investigate the issue. The company also confirmed that the issue is currently impacting users in North America.

“In parallel, we're also analyzing third-party authentication dependencies and interactions to better understand the potential source of the issue,” Microsoft said.

The software giant added that this issue may affect any user in organizations that leverage MFA for sign-in.

No Issues In Consumer Products

Microsoft said in its latest update that its consumer products are currently not experiencing any issues. This includes Outlook, OneDrive, Teams, and a slew of other services.

Error reports regarding Outlook and Azure have declined on Downtector.

Microsoft Outlook error reports on Downdetector | Downdetector

Microsoft Azure error reports on Downdetector | Downdetector

MSFT stock is down 20% year-to-date and 5% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<