Lululemon CFO Meghan Frank and Chief Commercial Officer Andre Maestrini have been named as the interim co-CEOs while the company looks for McDonald’s successor.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) “must return to its roots,” and the company’s board of directors needs to find a leader to help the athletic apparel maker achieve this, following the exit of CEO Calvin McDonald, said Jefferies in its latest note.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to TheFly, Jefferies said that the leadership change is a “big positive” for Lululemon. The firm upgraded the company to ‘Hold’ from ‘Underperform,’ while hiking the price target for the LULU stock to $170 from $120, implying a downside of 9% from the stock’s closing price as of Thursday.

Lululemon shares were up more than 9% in Friday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

LULU Stock ‘Dead Money’

Jefferies said it expects Lululemon shares to be range-bound, calling the stock “dead money.” However, the firm’s analyst believes the leadership change is a catalyst for positive change at Lululemon.

Lululemon CFO Meghan Frank and Chief Commercial Officer Andre Maestrini have been named as the interim co-CEOs while the company looks for McDonald’s successor.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<