The awards carry a combined six-year vesting and holding period, and the executives will not receive any additional equity grants until the company’s fiscal 2031.

IREN awarded 9.1 million restricted stock units (RSUs) each to Co-CEOs William Roberts and Daniel Roberts.

IREN has emerged as a closely watched stock as the company pivots away from pure-play crypto mining into AI cloud computing.

Stocktwits sentiment for IREN shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ on Thursday.

IREN Ltd’s stock dropped 2.2% in premarket trading on Thursday, after the company announced that it has granted 18.2 million stock units to its co-CEOs.

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IREN said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that its board approved and granted 9.1 million restricted stock units (RSUs) each to Co-CEOs William Roberts and Daniel Roberts as part of their long-term incentive plan.

The awards carry a combined six-year vesting and holding period, and the executives will not receive any additional equity grants until the company’s fiscal 2031. The units vest in four equal annual installments over the next four years, and each vested tranche is then subject to an additional two-year holding period.

One RSU generally represents the right to receive one ordinary share of IREN once the RSUs vest and any other conditions are satisfied. Based on IREN’s last closing price, the award is cumulatively worth $687 million.

IREN’s Pivot To Cloud Computing

The award comes as IREN has emerged as a closely watched stock, pivoting away from pure-play crypto mining toward AI cloud computing.

The move is anchored by two massive milestones: a landmark agreement with Microsoft signed in November 2025, which includes a 200-megawatt lease at its Childress facility and a five-year contract worth an estimated $9.7 billion tied to Nvidia's GB300 GPU capacity.

IREN Retail View, Stock Move

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for IREN shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish,’ amid high message volume.

“The performance packages are actually bullish,” a trader wrote.”Both CEOs are getting RSUs with additional holding periods, so they can’t just receive the shares and dump the stock. They have an increased incentive to increase the stock’s value by 2031. Their compensation by RSU is directly tied to stock performance.”

IREN shares declined on Wednesday amid a selloff in neocloud stocks after a report said that Meta Platforms plans to launch a cloud computing business. IREN shares are up 15% year to date as of their last close.

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