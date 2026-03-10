Discussions on future aircraft deals and leasing contracts, which provide airlines with aircraft sooner than outright purchases, have been put on temporary hold, a report from Bloomberg said.

Discussions on future aircraft deals and leasing contracts, which provide airlines with aircraft sooner than outright purchases, have been put on temporary hold as some carriers in the Gulf and farther afield in Asia face operational difficulties, a report from Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Waiting Game

According to the report, Middle Eastern airlines are monitoring the situation to determine when they can resume normal operations and evaluate the war's financial effects before making final decisions.

Some Asian carriers, including Lion Air, Garuda Indonesia and AirAsia, are also reviewing timelines for large jet purchases. Meanwhile, some of the airlines are also considering pausing deliveries.

Although airlines would typically incur penalties for postponing aircraft deliveries, they could invoke force majeure in this situation—a clause permitting them to stop contracted deliveries without being fined, the report added.

Boeing’s Dependence On Middle-East

According to Jefferies, 14% of Boeing’s backlog is from middle eastern airlines, especially with its widebody orders among which sits its famous jet 777X. This region is also big for its 787 dreamliner sales as well.

Rising Oil Prices

United Airlines’ CEO Scott Kirby last week in an event had said that the spike in fuel prices since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran will have a “meaningful” impact on the carrier’s financial results this quarter. “If it continues we’ll feel it in Q2 also,” Kirby said after an event Thursday afternoon where he discussed the future of air travel at Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, CNBC reported.

However, he said that travel demand continues to remain strong and has not taken a ‘tiny step back’.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around BA trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have risen 3% so far in 2026.

