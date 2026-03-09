Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei provided details on the ongoing tensions, stating that Iran will continue to defend itself.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday reportedly dismissed the possibility of ceasefire negotiations, calling them “irrelevant” amid the ongoing military confrontation with the U.S. and Israel.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei provided details on the ongoing tensions, stating that Iran will continue to defend itself.

“As we speak, military confrontations are still underway. At this particular point, speaking of any matter other than defending our homeland is irrelevant,” he said during a press conference, according to the report.

He added that the U.S. and Israel want to fragment the country and take its “oil riches.”

