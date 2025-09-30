The IPO market has experienced a revival in recent months, although public listings from food and beverage brands have been relatively rare.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner’s baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, filed for an initial public offering with the Securities Exchange Commission on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “OFRM,” pending approval. The size of the offering was not disclosed.

The filing showed that the company generated $110.6 million in revenue during the six months of 2025, a 66% increase from the same period last year. It had a net loss of $28.5 million.

Founded in 2015 by Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz, Once Upon a Farm is an organic children’s nutrition company selling cold-pressed fruit and veggie blends, smoothies, and snacks at chains such as Target, Whole Foods, and Kroger. According to the company, none of its over 115 products contain added sugar or artificial colorants.

Garner joined Once Upon a Farm as a co-founder in 2017.

The development comes amid a recent surge in IPOs. A large number of the companies listed were tech businesses, and public listings from food brands have been relatively rare.

Pork producer Smithfield Foods raised $522 million in its IPO in January; earlier this month, specialty coffee chain Black Rock Coffee Bar raised nearly $300 million during its listing. Shares of these companies have gained 17% and 19%, respectively, since their initial public offerings.

Once Upon a Farm raised $52 million in its last funding round in 2022, led by CAVU Venture Partners. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA, and William Blair are among the underwriters for its IPO.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<