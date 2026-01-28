Iovance is a commercial stage immuno-oncology company seeking to deliver tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IOVA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

In the three months through the end of September, Iovance reported total product revenue of $68 million, including about $58 million from Amtagvi sales in the U.S.

In November, the company said that it expects full year 2025 revenue of $250 million to $300 million.



Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) garnered retail interest on Monday, as shares climbed up 8% amid anticipation from investors for positive announcements, and takeover hopes.

Iovance is a commercial stage immuno-oncology company. It is seeking to deliver tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer. TIL therapy is a personalized, one-time immunotherapy that extracts a patient's own, naturally occurring T-cells from their tumor, expands them to billions in a lab, and infuses them back to fight advanced cancers.

What Do Stocktwits Users Have To Say?

A Stocktwits user highlighted that the company hasn’t made announcements in the recent weeks. “They've had their head down working at the grindstone. Its time for several updates!” they wrote.

Another highlighted takeover opportunities.

Another user opined that IOVA management must have a chat with Merck in light of reports that the pharma giant is no longer in talks to acquire the cancer drug developer Revolution Medicines.

Iovance Pipeline

In the three months through the end of September, Iovance reported total product revenue of $68 million, including about $58 million from Amtagvi sales in the U.S. Amtagvi is FDA-approved for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

In November, the company said that it expects full year 2025 revenue of $250 million to $300 million. 2025 marks the first full calendar year of Amtagvi sales. Analysts on average expect the company to report total revenue of $259.45 million.

IOVA stock has fallen 54% over the past 12 months.

