TWIN Foundation launches with a promise to modernize trade through open-source tech and inclusive governance.

And so traders around the world may, at last, have something to celebrate. TWIN Foundation, which has just got under way, wants to create a more equitable and transparent structure for international business.

The IOTA (IOTA) Foundation and five multinational heavyweights are driving TWIN to address the broken parts of cross-border trade. No more archaic red tape. No more bureaucratic chaos.

A SHIFT IN TRAD

TWIN is an attempt to drag a mortifyingly antiquated system into the modern day. Governments to tiny exporters get a leg up, thanks to an open-source, decentralized infrastructure designed to be seriously efficient.

The AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum in Lusaka is where the Foundation detailed how it will simplify and harmonize border processes and information sharing.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Six organisations are members: TradeMark Africa, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, and the World Economic Forum. They are committed to transparency, global inclusion, and maintaining TWIN as a public good.

Open access6 is maintained under a non-profit model

Interoperability is driven by tech standards

Only good governance can create sustainable growth

Act from facts at every second.

The TWIN Foundation is your new gatekeeping trade body — except it’s not doing very much gatekeeping at all.

By operating this decentralized network, it hopes to reduce friction, establish trust, and spur innovation around the world.

For the IOTA Foundation, it’s a significant achievement that to their point, demonstrates that distributed ledger tech is something more than just a realm of crypto speculation.

We’ll see if TWIN can at last drag global trade into the 21st century.

Or at least rip it from dusty fax machines.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<