According to a Wall Street Journal report, SkyWater stockholders will receive a package of $15 in cash and $20 in IonQ shares for each share they hold.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is reportedly planning to acquire semiconductor producer SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) for about $1.8 billion, a deal that could reshape domestic quantum hardware manufacturing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Wall Street Journal report, SkyWater stockholders will receive a package of $15 in cash and $20 in IonQ shares for each share they hold.

Strategic Expansion

The purchase will let IonQ accelerate its hardware production timelines and reduce its reliance on external suppliers, the report said.

IonQ stock traded over 1% lower in Monday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<