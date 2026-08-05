Quantum computing stocks have been under pressure this year due to concerns about high valuations, but many retail investors still believe in the sector’s future potential.

IonQ, Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum stocks have dropped between 7% and 21% year-to-date.

A Stocktwits poll showed 81% of participants stayed bullish on quantum technology.

Wedbush initiated coverage of Rigetti, D-Wave and IonQ with Outperform ratings.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) stocks have been struggling this year as investors wait longer for quantum computing to become widely used. However, many retail traders remain confident in the sector’s future, with a Stocktwits poll showing strong support for quantum technology growth.

IonQ stock has dropped 7% year-to-date, while Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum stocks have slumped 21% and 16%, respectively.

Quantum Stocks Face A Post-Hype Valuation Reset

The primary driver behind the decline in quantum computing stocks is that investor excitement around the sector has cooled after a major rally in late 2025 and early 2026. Many of these companies saw their stock prices jump sharply on government support and technology breakthroughs, pushing valuations far ahead of their current financial performance.

Quantum companies are also dealing with high expenses, large technology investments, and unclear revenue growth. Even with new partnerships and customers, slow sales growth, increasing losses, and concerns about raising more money have made investors wait for stronger signs of profitability.

IonQ, Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum stocks gained between 1% and 2% overnight, ahead of Wednesday.

Retail Traders Stay Confident Despite Market Setbacks

Despite the difficult situation, many retail traders continue to support the sector’s long-term potential. A recent Stocktwits poll found that 81% of respondents remain optimistic about pre-profit quantum companies, signaling that retail traders are separating short-term market weakness from expectations for future technological breakthroughs.

A user said, “Not just the compute hype. Sensing and clocks are already making money. $INFQ pulled $32.5M last year, record $9.5M in Q1, guidance up to $40M+. Earnings next week. Only pure-play that just landed three DOE Genesis awards. NASA, DoD, UK system delivered, $550M cash, no debt. Real products, real revenue, real roadmap. More bullish than ever!”

Another user said, “Umm being bullish in 2025 and being bullish in 2026 are two completely different animals as the technology changed dramatically solving bottlenecks from 2025 and the pace of development is unprecedented.”

Wedbush Turns Bullish On IONQ, RGTI and QBTS

On Monday, Wedbush initiated coverage of major quantum computing companies, assigning positive ratings while highlighting the sector’s early-stage nature. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson began coverage of Rigetti Computing and D-Wave Quantum with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $40 price target. The firm assigned IonQ an ‘Outperform’ rating with a $75 price target.

The firm noted that quantum companies must expand beyond government research funding and strategic partnerships to build sustainable commercial businesses. Turning early customer interest into consistent revenue will be an important milestone for the industry’s leading players.

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