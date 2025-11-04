The company said that the transaction is priced at $800 million, consisting of $450 million in cash and $350 million in Intuitive Machines Class A common stock.
Intuitive Machines (LUNR) said on Tuesday it would buy Lanteris Space Systems, formerly known as Maxar Space Systems, from private equity firm Advent International.

“This strategic acquisition positions Intuitive Machines as a next generation space prime directly in the flow of multi-billion-dollar space programs. The combined entity revenue exceeds $850 million, with positive Adjusted EBITDA, and $920 million in backlog as of September 30, 2025,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus.
Shares of Intuitive Machines fell nearly 10% in premarket trading.
