Interactive Brokers (IBKR) stock rose nearly 5% in premarket trading on Friday after the firm’s quarterly earnings topped Wall Street’s estimate. The firm’s founder also issued an upbeat market outlook, expecting the ongoing rally to continue for the next two to three years.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, while analysts expected it to post $0.47 per share, according to Fiscal.ai data. Its quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion also topped Wall Street’s expectations.

The company said that customer trading volume in stocks, options, and futures increased by 31%, 24%, and 18%, respectively. Trading activity surged during the second quarter as investors sought to rebalance their portfolios amid uncertainty regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“Investors, whether looking for securities with momentum behind them or simply worried about missing out on a rally, bought the dip,” CEO Milan Galik said in a call with analysts.

He said that customers were using the platform to search for companies that met their particular parameters, including companies that “may be beneficiaries of the world's embrace of artificial intelligence as AI is incorporated into more environments.”

The company added 250,000 net new accounts during the quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to over 528,000, surpassing the number it added for all of 2023. Its daily average revenue trades (DARTs) jumped 49% to 3.55 million, while customer equity gained 34% to $664.6 billion.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Interactive Brokers was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

“I basically do not see any dark clouds on the horizon. As a matter of fact, I can’t think of anything that will stop this rally. I expect this rally to continue for the next two or three years,” Interactive Brokers’ founder Thomas Peterffy told CNBC.

Interactive Brokers stock has risen nearly 34% this year.

