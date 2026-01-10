Intel’s shares rallied over 11% after President Donald Trump announced he had met with its CEO while also praising the company in a social media post on Thursday.

“I just finished a great meeting with the very successful Intel CEO, Lip-Bu Tan,” Trump said in his post.

Retail users anticipate big news from the company, likely in association with Apple, Elon Musk, or the U.S. military.

Trump said in his post that the U.S. had benefitted from its shareholding in Intel and had made “tens of billions of dollars for the American people” in just four months.

Intel Corp. (INTC) stock surged over 11% on Friday to a near two-year high after President Donald Trump praised the company in a social media post on Thursday.

Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. was proud to be a shareholder of Intel, also praising the company for its design and manufacturing process in the U.S.

Retail investors anticipate big news from Intel following the CEO’s meeting with the president, with some speculating a potential deal with Apple Inc. (AAPL) or a defense-related contract.

Trump’s Praise

Trump’s comments come as the administration is amping up efforts to boost the semiconductor industry in the U.S. even as it attempts to outdo China. In August 2025, the U.S. government acquired a 10% stake in Intel, making it the biggest shareholder in the company.

In a reply on X, Tan said he was “honored and delighted to have the full support and encouragement” of the President “as we bring leading edge chip manufacturing back to America!”

At the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2026, Intel launched its Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, designed and manufactured in the United States.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INTC stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One bullish user speculated that news from the company is imminent, questioning whether a deal with Apple, Elon Musk, or perhaps the U.S. military would be involved.

Another bullish user said that CEO Tan’s statement about Intel being 14A-ready in 2027 could indicate that an Apple deal is on the cards.

A third user anticipated that the company’s share price would rocket over $50 soon.

Shares of INTC have gained over 137% in the past year.

