Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said at the Cisco AI Summit on Tuesday that the company has appointed a new chief architect for the graphics processing units.

Intel's GPU plans will be overseen by the company's data center chip lead Kevork Kechichian, Tan reportedly told Reuters.

Tan also revealed at the summit that some of Intel's customers have been engaging heavily with Intel Foundry, the chip manufacturing segment.

The GPU efforts are tied in with the company’s data center, Tan added.

Intel Corp. (INTC) is entering the graphics processing units (GPUs) market, one largely dominated by Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said at the Cisco AI Summit on Tuesday that the company has appointed a new chief architect for GPUs, according to a transcript on Fiscal.ai.

"I just hired the chief GPU architect, and he's very good. I'm very delighted he joined me," Tan said.

“It takes some persuasion. Then I told him that not just CPU, GPU is also very important, different or different application workloads,” he added.

GPU Plans

While the lead has not yet been named, Intel’s GPU plans will be overseen by the company’s data center chip lead Kevork Kechichian, according to a report from Reuters.

The efforts are tied in with the company’s data center, Tan added. "We're working with customers, and will then define what the customer needs," Tan said, as per the report.

Tan also revealed at the summit that some of Intel’s customers have been engaging heavily with Intel Foundry, the chip manufacturing segment. Tan reportedly told Reuters that the interest was primarily around the company’s 14A manufacturing technology, adding that the volume manufacturing would likely go up later in 2026.

"In order to have a customer ... they have to let us know what is the volume and which product, so that we can plan and take time to build the capacity," Tan told Reuters.

Q4 Earnings

Intel reported Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 22, clocking revenue of $13.7 billion for the quarter, 4% lower year-over-year. Meanwhile, the company reported earnings per share of $0.15, beating analyst estimates.

However, the company provided first-quarter (Q1) guidance that fell short of street consensus. Intel said that it expects quarterly revenue between $11.7 billion and $12.7 billion, while analysts expected revenue of $12.5 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around INTC shares remained in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘low’ message volumes.

Shares of INTC have rallied more than 151% in the past year.

