Intel’s fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 earnings are expected on Jan. 22, with the street expecting the company to beat earnings estimates.

Analysts expect Intel to report $13.32 billion in quarterly revenue, 6.6% lower from the $14.26 billion reported in the same period last year, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Street expectations for 2025 annual revenue are at $52.5 billion, compared to $53.1 billion posted for 2024.

RBC Capital said that it believes the company will post a "slight" beat with its Q4 results and largely provide an in-line outlook.

Shares of Intel Corp. (INTC) surged nearly 11% on Wednesday, ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings expected on Jan. 22.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While Wall Street expects Intel to beat earnings estimates, retail investors are hoping for a deal announcement from the company.

Earnings Expectations

Analysts expect Intel to report $13.32 billion in quarterly revenue, 6.6% lower from the $14.26 billion reported in the same period last year, according to data from Fiscal.ai. Street expectations for 2025 annual revenue are at $52.5 billion, compared to $53.1 billion posted for 2024.

Meanwhile, consensus estimates for earnings per share for the quarter are at $0.08, down about 38.5% from $0.13 reported last year.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital said that it believes the company will post a "slight" beat with its Q4 results and largely provide an in-line outlook. The analyst reiterated a ‘Sector Perform’ rating on Intel with a price target of $50 on its shares, according to TheFly.

RBC Capital also noted that PC demand for the company seemed alright at present, although flagging higher memory prices as an impact on 2026 volume growth. The analyst touted server CPU demand to be solid with wafer supply constraints peaking in Q1 as the main "limiting" factors.

Bernstein raised Intel’s price target to $36 from $35 with a ‘Market Perform’ rating ahead of quarterly results, adding that the analyst is increasing its server market assumptions but lowering its PC assumptions going forward.

Strategic Investments

Intel shares have gained significant attention from the market and retailers after a series of strategic deals in 2025.

In Dec. 2025, Intel completed a privately negotiated share sale to Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), generating $5 billion in cash. Earlier in September, Nvidia had committed to investing $5 billion in Intel stock as well as to co-developing data center and PC technologies with the company.

In August, the chipmaker also entered a definitive securities purchase agreement with Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank (SFTBY) for $2 billion, giving SoftBank about 2% stake in Intel.

The company also signed an agreement with the Trump Administration for the U.S.government to purchase $8.9 billion common stock or about 10% stake in the company. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump praised the company for its design and manufacturing process in the U.S., adding that the U.S. was proud to be a shareholder of the company.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INTC shares trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user hoped for a deal announcement with Apple at the earnings, adding that the share price would soon rocket to $60. INTC shares were trading near $53.9 at the time of writing.

Another bullish user anticipated prices surging, adding that the climb from $50 to $100 would take people by surprise.

A third user hoped for a deal announcement from Tesla, adding that Intel has the lead on Wafer Fab capacity in the U.S.

Shares of INTC have surged over 145% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

