AI spending concerns and intensifying memory-chip competition pressure semiconductor stocks.

SOXX fell around 5% last week, marking its worst performance in a month.

China’s CXMT reported progress in advanced DRAM technology, raising competition concerns for Micron and other memory-chip makers.

Investors await ASML and TSMC earnings this week for fresh signals on AI demand and the semiconductor sector’s outlook.

U.S. semiconductor stocks opened mixed in Monday’s premarket session after a bruising week for the sector, as concerns over OpenAI’s revenue outlook and intensifying competition in the memory-chip market weighed on investor sentiment.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares were up 0.1%. Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stocks fell 1% and 0.6%, respectively, dragging the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) down 1.5%. Broadcom (AVGO) shed 0.3%.

SOXX fell about 5% over the past week, its worst weekly performance in a month, reflecting mounting pressure on chipmakers amid questions about the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending. DRAM declined 7.4% in the week, its worst run in nearly three months.

Micron Slides As CXMT Advances DRAM Technology

Micron faced pressure on Monday after Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) announced progress in advanced DRAM technology.

The development has raised concerns about growing competition in a market dominated by established players such as Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics.

The move comes as U.S. semiconductor stocks face renewed pressure following a strong rally this year, with investors booking profits and reassessing the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending.

OpenAI Revenue Concerns Weigh On Chip Stocks

Last week, chip stocks tumbled after reports said OpenAI’s annualized revenue was around $50 billion at the end of September, below the $68 billion to $70 billion figures previously circulated in the market.

The discrepancy raised concerns about whether the AI startup’s revenue growth could justify the enormous investments in AI infrastructure, including data centers and advanced processors.

Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Micron were among the chipmakers caught in the selloff.

Retail View On Chip Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for MU and DRAM, ‘bearish’ for NVDA, SOXX and ‘neutral’ for AMD as of early Monday.

With semiconductor stocks facing pressure from multiple directions, investors will be watching for signs of stabilization as the third-quarter earnings season gathers pace. Results from ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) this week would be catalysts for the broader sector.

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