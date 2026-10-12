Morningstar sees that $4 billion in capital investments could boost growth despite margin pressures.

Morningstar expects Chipotle to gain market share through menu innovation, better service and convenience.

However, Morningstar forecasts 7.3% annual unit growth, below management’s 8%-10% target.

Analyst Felhandler said a Starbucks acquisition of Chipotle could create a restaurant giant but complicate Starbucks’ turnaround.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock ticked higher overnight as investors weighed near-term margin pressures against the chain’s growth plans. Morningstar analyst Ari Felhandler sees potential for recovery, pointing to increased spending on menu innovation, marketing, digital ordering and restaurant technology to attract budget-conscious diners, improve efficiency and support market-share gains.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock gained 0.06% overnight, ahead of Monday. The stock declined 2.4% last week.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Investments Target Customer Value

Morningstar analyst Ari Felhandler believes the burrito chain’s strong brand, digital capabilities and attractive restaurant economics could support further market-share gains despite near-term pressure on sales and profit.

Chipotle plans to strengthen its appeal through new menu items, improved service and greater convenience rather than relying heavily on discounts. Felhandler said U.S. systemwide sales increased at a 15% annual rate over the past five years, exceeding the broader foodservice market’s 9% growth and the 10.5% rate for Latin American limited-service restaurants.

Morningstar expects the company to invest approximately $4 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years, compared with $2.7 billion during the previous comparable period.

Technology And Digital Orders Support Chipotle’s Expansion

Chipotle is introducing additional limited-time menu offerings while upgrading kitchen equipment to improve food preparation speed and consistency. Tools such as automated produce slicers and dual-sided cooking equipment could help restaurants serve more customers efficiently, said the analyst. Chipotle also plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence and automation over time.

Felhandler said Chipotle’s digital business could help drive future growth. Its loyalty program has about 21 million active members, and digital orders made up 37% of sales in 2025, up from 18% in 2019. Chipotlanes, which let customers pick up online orders through dedicated drive-thrus, now make up about 30% of its restaurants, making ordering more convenient.

Morningstar said Chipotle restaurants generate about $3.1 million in annual sales on average, more than many competitors. The company can recover the cost of opening a new restaurant in about two years, compared with four to six years for many larger chains. This could help Chipotle open more locations in suburban and rural areas across the U.S. and Canada.

However, Morningstar expects annual restaurant-unit growth to average 7.3% over the next decade, below management’s target of 8% to 10%.

Chipotle’s Valuation Remains Steady Despite Near-Term Challenges

Felhandler kept Morningstar’s fair value estimate for Chipotle at $36 per share. The firm expects operating margins to fall to 14.4% in 2026 before improving in the coming years. Higher wages, rising beef prices, increased advertising and limited price hikes could hurt profits. Still, Morningstar sees Chipotle’s strong brand and restaurant profitability as lasting competitive advantages.

On Oct.8, the analyst had opined that a possible acquisition of Chipotle by Starbucks (SBUX) could create a larger restaurant powerhouse, but the added complexity may undermine efforts to strengthen Starbucks’ business after reports of the coffee giant exploring an acquisition of Chipotle Mexican Grill emerged.

Morningstar estimates Chipotle could command a valuation of $45 billion to $51 billion, based on 20 to 23 times its EBITDA.

CMG stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

CMG stock has declined over 14% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<