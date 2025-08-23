The newly received patent provides protection at least until the year 2043, covering key claims related to the ART500 device’s functionality, design, and clinical applications.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (IINN) on Friday announced that it has received U.S. Patent approval for the core technology of its ART500 device.

The firm stated that the device is key to penetrating the $20 billion estimated market for advanced respiratory support. The newly received patent provides protection at least until the year 2043, covering key claims related to the ART500’s functionality, design, and clinical applications.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IINN stock stayed within ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

IINN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:07 p.m. ET on Aug. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said that they are loading up on the shares of the company.

Another, however, sounded disappointed at the stock’s performance.

The ART500 system is designed to provide extracorporeal oxygenation at low flow rates while maintaining patient safety and treatment efficiency. According to the firm, this targets a patient population that requires respiratory support but may not be sick enough for traditional, high-flow ECMO systems.

Inspira CEO Dagi Ben-Noon said that the patent has profound business implications for the company. “While our ART100 system is already generating commercial momentum, this move fortifies our future and gives us the clear runway…,” he said.

Earlier this month, Inspira said that a national ministry of health in Africa has placed a $27 million binding purchase order for its ART100 systems. The purchase order provides for full contractual payment scheduled for completion during 2025.

IINN stock is up by 17% this year and by about 9% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<