The job portal major delivered double-digit growth across all key verticals in Q2, led by strength in its recruitment and real estate businesses.

Shares of Info Edge (India) dropped 1.7% on Thursday even as the company reported robust growth across all its major businesses in the second quarter of FY26. The owner of Naukri.com, 99acres, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha, said its recruitment, real estate, and education verticals continued to do well.

Quarterly Performance

Info Edge reported standalone billings of ₹729 crore for the September quarter, marking a 12% rise from ₹650.3 crore a year ago, a sign that demand across its platforms remains steady even as the job market shows mixed signals.

For the first half of FY26, total billings touched ₹1,373.2 crore, up from ₹1,229.7 crore in the same period last year, reflecting consistent growth across its digital businesses.

The recruitment arm, anchored by Naukri.com, continued to drive the bulk of the company’s earnings with ₹545 crore in billings, compared to ₹492 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, the real estate platform 99acres saw healthy momentum too, rising to ₹122.4 crore from ₹107.4 crore, thanks to steady housing demand and improved listings activity in key cities.

Meanwhile, the ‘others’ category, which includes Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha, saw the fastest growth, rising to ₹61.6 crore from ₹50.9 crore.

Analyst View

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel said Info Edge’s Q2 performance showed solid execution across its platforms, with every major business line growing at a healthy pace. He said recruitment continues to be the company’s core strength, while the education and matchmaking segments are gaining momentum.

He added that maintaining growth in a softer economic environment speaks to Info Edge’s strong brand equity and leadership in the online recruitment and property space.

Technical Outlook

On the technical front, Chandel said Info Edge’s stock is trading close to an important support zone between ₹1,320 and ₹1,250, which has held firm for several months. The stock has repeatedly tested its upper resistance line but hasn’t managed to break through yet.

He added that a breakout above this range could set the stage for a move toward ₹1,530 in the short term and ₹1,800 over the longer horizon, while a stop-loss below ₹1,250 would help protect downside risk.

Chandel concluded that the company’s strong fundamentals, improving operational momentum, and stable technical setup could make it an attractive bet once the stock breaks out of its current range.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Info Edge (India) stock has declined 23% so far in 2025.

