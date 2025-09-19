BOULDER, CO | Sept. 17, 2025 | Infleqtion, a global leader in neutral atom–based quantum technology, today revealed early details on the next generation architecture underpinning its Sqale quantum computer. Built on neutral atom technology, Infleqtion’s new architecture has enabled it to accelerate its quantum computing roadmap. The company expects to deliver a full-stack fault-tolerant system with more than 1,000 logical qubits by 2030.

“With our new architecture and updated roadmap, we’re accelerating innovation and execution toward fault-tolerant quantum computing,” said Matt Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion. “Infleqtion is proving that neutral atoms can deliver a scalable, commercially practical path forward and we’re building the systems that we anticipate will make quantum useful for solving real-world problems by the end of this decade.”

First results from Sqale’s new architecture have already enabled the company to achieve several major milestones in fault-tolerant quantum computing – including the first-ever execution using logical qubits of Shor’s algorithm for factoring, which can be used to break several encryption protocols. The demonstration, while applied to a simplified version of Shor’s algorithm, is intended to inform ongoing migrations to quantum-safe encryption.

Kinsella will share more details about the new architecture, the company’s updated roadmap, and implications of the Shor’s algorithm milestone during his Quantum World Congress keynote on September 18. For a more in-depth look at the technical details, the company will host a dedicated webinar on September 23.

Quantum Computing Roadmap Acceleration

As a first mover in neutral atom technology, a leading quantum modality recognized for scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency, Infleqtion has built a commercial platform that is practical, differentiated, and scalable. This approach uniquely enables Infleqtion to power both quantum computing and precision sensing from a single product architecture.

Infleqtion’s Sqale quantum computer has been upgraded to demonstrate a new architecture that unites the company’s pioneering individual qubit addressing capabilities with dynamically reconfigurable atom arrays. An architecture with this unique combination maintains all-to-all connectivity, while minimizing the pitfalls associated with atom motion, including wall clock runtime cost, error accumulation, and atom loss. Implementing the architecture unlocks acceleration over the company’s previously released roadmap: Infleqtion has now already achieved 12 logical qubits with error detection and loss correction, positioning it ahead of schedule for its previous target of achieving 10 logical qubits with error correction in 2026. Accordingly, the company has updated its roadmap to now target 30 logical qubits in 2026 and 1,000 logical qubits by 2030.

Infleqtion’s integrated quantum roadmap spans hardware and software, and leverages a unified technology stack that supports both quantum computing and quantum sensing applications from a single platform, driving value for government and commercial customers alike. These systems are already in use in collaboration with NVIDIA, and by the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and the U.K. government.

First Logical-Qubit Execution of Shor’s Algorithm

In a quantum-first, Infleqtion has successfully executed a pre-compiled variant of Shor’s algorithm, a well-known quantum decryption method, using logical qubits. This marks the first time logical qubits have outperformed physical-only qubits on a task with cryptographic relevance.

Shor’s algorithm is designed to factor numbers that are the product of two large primes exponentially faster than traditional computers, a capability with critical implications for modern encryption standards such as RSA, as well as digital signature schemes that enable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Today’s online security relies on the difficulty of this factoring task, since it would take classical computers an astronomically long time for a 2048-bit number. Quantum computing with logical qubits changes that equation.

“For the first time, we’ve shown that logical qubits can outperform physical qubits on this cryptographic task,” said Pranav Gokhale, Chief Technology Officer, Infleqtion. “While this run of Shor’s algorithm factored only a small number, it shows the trajectory we’re on and the responsibility we share to prepare to accelerate the move to quantum-safe encryption.”

While some quantum platforms have simulated or approximated portions of Shor’s algorithm, Infleqtion’s result is the first hardware-based demonstration using logical qubits with measurable fidelity improvements over physical-only implementations. Even though the specific example factored a small number (15), the experiment occurred under real-world noise conditions, underscoring the need for industry action on cryptographic policy and quantum-safe infrastructure. A more detailed technical overview of this demonstration, as well as examples of several other applications, is available in the following preprint publication: https://arxiv.org/abs/2509.13247

