Indian equity markets open on a positive note with the Nifty index holding above the 25,000 level, led by buying in the realty and financial services sectors.

At 09:50 a.m. IST, the Nifty 50 traded 0.15% higher at 25,088.35, while the Sensex up 0.22% at 82,036.29 points. Broader markets were marginally up, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices trading 0.02% and 0.32% higher, resepectively.

The retail sentiment on Stocktwits for Nifty remained ‘neutral’ at market open.

Stock Watch

Sectorally, the realty index was the biggest gainer, rising 1.46%, while banks and financial services stocks were trading in the green as well. The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.66%.

The FMCG sector was the biggest laggard in Thursday’s early trade, with IT and Pharmaceutical stocks also trading lower. Nestle India was the biggest drag on the Nifty50, falling 1.5% at the time of writing.

Bajaj Finserv was up 1.3% at ₹1,983.70 ahead of the GST rate rationalization meeting due later today. The Nifty Auto index edged marginally higher thanks to gains by heavyweight Tata Motors but most auto stocks were trading lower, with Bajaj Auto and MRF down nearly 1%.

Clean Science fell 7% following a large block deal that saw its promoters reportedly sell a 20% stake in the company.

Nazara Tech fell another 8% at open after the Lok Sabha passed the Online Gaming Bill 2025.

India Cement shot up over 3% after UltraTech approved the sale of 6.49% stake in the company through this Offer for Sale (OFS) process. UltraTech was down 0.45%

Vedanta edged 0.16% higher ahead of a board meeting to consider a second interim dividend.

Jupiter Wagons surged 7% on securing a ₹215 crore order. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits.

Railtel too gained 4% on the back of an ₹50.4 crore order win.

Stock Calls

Analyst Vinayak Gautam shared trade ideas for a 1-week timeframe.

Bajaj Finserv: Buy at ₹1,958, with a target at ₹2,060 and stop loss of ₹1,910

Tanla Solutions: Buy at ₹632, with a target of ₹660 and stop loss at ₹616

VA Tech Wabag: Buy at ₹1,589 with a target of ₹1,650 and stop loss at ₹1,550

Analyst Vinay Taparia flagged a double bottom breakout in Vishnu Chemicals on its daily chart with good volumes. The stock can move to ₹540-₹580 levels in the next six to nine months, with ₹475 acting as a good support. A close below ₹465 negates this view.

Markets: The Road Ahead

From a technical standpoint, SEBI-registered analysts on Stocktwits shared the trade setup.

Varunkumar Patel noted that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold over ₹1,100 crore in cash. In F&O, they added fresh index shorts and call shorts while cutting down some index puts. Overall positioning still leans bearish despite momentum.

He noted that the market momentum remains strong. Sustaining above 24,900 opens the door for a move towards 25,200–25,350. On the downside, support is placed at 24,750–24,800. They assigned a 75% probability of markets ending in green today with further upside potential.

Arun Mantri said that the Nifty index is at a make-or-break level on the higher side, where 25,150-25,200 is the stiff resistance, and ahead of the US tariff deadline next week, short-term traders should keep positions light for the next 2-3 sessions. He suggested keeping a trailing stop loss in Nifty towards 24,850 levels on the lower side.

Ashish Kyal noted that a break above 25,090 will resume the positive trend, targeting levels of 25,180-25,220. Support is seen near 24,970, and an hourly close below this can result in a rangebound move. Positionally, he recommended to keep riding unless the Nifty index closes below the previous day’s low.

Global Cues

Globally, the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes showed divisions among members and revealed concerns over inflation and tariffs. Asian markets traded mixed, while crude oil prices edged higher.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.